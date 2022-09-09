Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.75 and last traded at $33.24. Approximately 74,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,002,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Global-e Online from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Global-e Online from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online Trading Up 7.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 50.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth about $4,512,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,775,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,510,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,018,000 after buying an additional 37,889 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global-e Online

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.