Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.75 and last traded at $33.24. Approximately 74,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,002,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GLBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Global-e Online from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Global-e Online from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.
Global-e Online Trading Up 7.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth about $4,512,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,775,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,510,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,018,000 after buying an additional 37,889 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
