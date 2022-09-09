Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) Shares Up 0.3%

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.81. Approximately 246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF Trading Up 6.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $642,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period.

