Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Holdings Boosted by Segra Capital Management LLC

Segra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,000 shares during the quarter. Global X Uranium ETF makes up approximately 21.9% of Segra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Segra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $24,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:URA opened at $24.01 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35.

