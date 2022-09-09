Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd Invests $245,000 in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)

Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. BlueCity comprises about 0.2% of Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd owned 0.50% of BlueCity as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

BlueCity Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLCT remained flat at $1.54 on Friday. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,694. BlueCity Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41.

BlueCity Company Profile

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company operates Blued, Finka, and LESDO mobile applications that offer mobile-based social and entertainment services, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

