Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd Invests $245,000 in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)

Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. BlueCity comprises about 0.2% of Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd owned 0.50% of BlueCity as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
BlueCity Price Performance
NASDAQ:BLCT remained flat at $1.54 on Friday. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,694. BlueCity Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41.
BlueCity Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlueCity (BLCT)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for BlueCity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueCity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.