Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Goldbank Mining Co. (CVE:GLB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 7000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Goldbank Mining Stock Down 16.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$4.50 million and a P/E ratio of -2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09.

About Goldbank Mining

(Get Rating)

Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties in the Klondike region of the Yukon Territory, Canada; and the Hasenfuss Quartz mineral claims located in the Klondike region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldbank Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldbank Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.