Goldex Token (GLDX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12,239.00

Goldex Token (GLDX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 9th. Goldex Token has a market cap of $171,462.27 and approximately $12,239.00 worth of Goldex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Goldex Token has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Goldex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.13 or 0.00351843 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.01 or 0.00786817 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015066 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020096 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000296 BTC.
Goldex Token Coin Profile
Goldex Token’s total supply is 1,326,000 coins. Goldex Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Goldex Token
