GoodHaven Capital Management LLC Has $2 Million Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors makes up approximately 1.2% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $26,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $48.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,902. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASO. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.36.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

See Also

