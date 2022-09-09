GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPRO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of GoPro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $900.15 million, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. GoPro has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.72 million. GoPro had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 19.66%. GoPro’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dean Jahnke sold 14,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $86,224.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoPro

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in GoPro by 49.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the second quarter worth $47,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of GoPro by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoPro

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.