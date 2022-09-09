Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.37. Approximately 6,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 826,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 8,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $72,666.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,234 shares in the company, valued at $661,930.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gossamer Bio news, CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 13,869 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,995.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura Carter sold 8,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $72,666.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,930.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 159,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,988. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 120.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 557,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 304,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 40.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 184,697 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 64,006 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,126,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 822,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.