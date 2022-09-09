GQG Partners LLC Acquires New Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,962,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,693,000. American International Group comprises approximately 1.2% of GQG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. GQG Partners LLC owned approximately 1.01% of American International Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,054,464,000 after buying an additional 932,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American International Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,202,907,000 after buying an additional 131,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,068,000 after buying an additional 347,548 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,176,000 after buying an additional 1,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $506,692,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.08. 126,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,483,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.17. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.40 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

