GQG Partners LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 363,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,583,000 after acquiring an additional 47,869 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 502,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,096,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.9% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 347,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after buying an additional 22,522 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 72.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 38.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,627,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,238,000 after buying an additional 728,497 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.27. The stock had a trading volume of 107,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,514. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.61 and its 200-day moving average is $78.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,146 shares of company stock worth $10,049,640 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

