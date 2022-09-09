GQG Partners LLC Has $2.30 Billion Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 5.3% of GQG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. GQG Partners LLC owned 0.56% of Walmart worth $2,297,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after acquiring an additional 520,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after buying an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after buying an additional 801,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after buying an additional 584,227 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

Insider Activity

Walmart Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.67. 144,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,950,962. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

