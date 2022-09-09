GQG Partners LLC Increases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 523,911 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises approximately 2.1% of GQG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. GQG Partners LLC owned 2.28% of Devon Energy worth $888,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.12. 270,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,154,194. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average is $62.57. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Johnson Rice lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.53.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

