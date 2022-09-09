GQG Partners LLC Makes New $365.71 Million Investment in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,550,327 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,714,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 8,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 505.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 837,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,576,000 after purchasing an additional 698,818 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,065,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after purchasing an additional 109,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $48.03. 81,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.65, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $57.89.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. Research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2645 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 163.08%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Articles

