GQG Partners LLC Sells 2,226,289 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

GQG Partners LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226,289 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 696.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 639,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,138,000 after buying an additional 559,094 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 508,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $61.34. The stock had a trading volume of 253,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,669. The stock has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.99.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

