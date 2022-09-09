GQG Partners LLC Sells 941,143 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GQG Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,681 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 941,143 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 180.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 321.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.55 on Friday, hitting $132.40. The stock had a trading volume of 184,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $148.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

