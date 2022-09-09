Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.61

Grasim Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.
Grasim Industries Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of -0.17.
Grasim Industries Company Profile
Grasim Industries Limited operates in fibre, yarn, pulp, chemicals, textile, fertilizers, and insulators businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress materials, knitted wear products, and non-woven applications; wood pulp products; viscose filament yarn, a natural fibre for manufacturing fabrics; and textile products, such as linen and wool.
