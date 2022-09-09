Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.61

Shares of Grasim Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Grasim Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61.

Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Grasim Industries had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter.

Grasim Industries Company Profile

Grasim Industries Limited operates in fibre, yarn, pulp, chemicals, textile, fertilizers, and insulators businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress materials, knitted wear products, and non-woven applications; wood pulp products; viscose filament yarn, a natural fibre for manufacturing fabrics; and textile products, such as linen and wool.

