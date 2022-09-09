Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Jeffrey York Sells 50,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey York sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $1,886,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,228.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey York also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Jeffrey York sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,055,500.00.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GO traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.27. The company had a trading volume of 749,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,274. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of -0.23. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $650,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after acquiring an additional 56,361 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 33.2% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,022,000 after buying an additional 1,760,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

