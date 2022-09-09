Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Shares Gap Down to $5.82

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.82, but opened at $5.66. Grove Collaborative shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 720 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Grove Collaborative in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Grove Collaborative Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Grove Collaborative ( NYSE:GROV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.10 million.

In related news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $432,077.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,240 shares of company stock worth $1,153,718.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative during the second quarter worth approximately $43,039,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Norwest Venture Partners XIII LP acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative during the second quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

