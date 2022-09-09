Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63 billion-$2.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion. Guess’ also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.55 EPS.

Guess’ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GES traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,660. Guess’ has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $939.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Guess’ had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GES. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess’

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Stories

