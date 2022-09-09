Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Acquires 282 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 117.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $158.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,073. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.