Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Acquires 46,666 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,666 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.5% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $68,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $38.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.78. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $53.01.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.