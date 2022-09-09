Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,438,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $344,632,000 after purchasing an additional 267,369 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,755,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 55,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $187.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.36. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

