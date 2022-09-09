Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $225.83 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 497,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 14.9% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $225,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IVV opened at $402.34 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $404.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.37.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

