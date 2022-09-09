Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $309,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,605 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,372 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $151.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.