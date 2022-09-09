Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $33,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Instruments Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $168.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $153.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.