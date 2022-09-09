Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $947,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after buying an additional 1,731,859 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,835,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,312,000 after purchasing an additional 219,751 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.67. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

