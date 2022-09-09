Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,832 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Wealthgate Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $60.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $82.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average is $67.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

