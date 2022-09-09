Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Makes New $806,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 58,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,013,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,776,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 308,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,644,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $136.94 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.26.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

