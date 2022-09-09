Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Purchases 359 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.15.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.80 and a 200 day moving average of $81.54. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

