Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after buying an additional 1,274,615 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in NIKE by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in NIKE by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $225,747,000 after acquiring an additional 788,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $108.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,593 shares of company stock worth $7,372,310. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.