Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Shares Down 0.9%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 10,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 10,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.

