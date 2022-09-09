Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. Acquires 794 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,335,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 592,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,336,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

SCZ stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.81. 22,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,740. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $79.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

