Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,104,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,867,000 after acquiring an additional 48,243 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,269,000 after acquiring an additional 150,003 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,809,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,454 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,365,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,265,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of IWO stock traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.90. 1,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,050. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.93.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.