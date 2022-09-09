Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. Has $5.22 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 3.0% of Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,589. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.65.

