Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. Sells 15,887 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,887 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.33. 1,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,306. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average of $71.26. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

