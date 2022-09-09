Handshake Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $78,027.00 (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. Handshake has a market capitalization of $31.53 million and $78,027.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,051.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,724.99 or 0.08194090 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00185288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00023888 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00289391 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.09 or 0.00741456 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.98 or 0.00636416 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001053 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 526,639,770 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

