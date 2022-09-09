Handy (HANDY) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week

Handy (HANDY) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Handy has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Handy coin can now be bought for about $0.0594 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges. Handy has a market capitalization of $34.22 million and $418,478.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Handy

Handy (HANDY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2020. Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,972,125 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io.

Buying and Selling Handy

According to CryptoCompare, “Handy is a prediction game platform that anyone can enjoy. It provides various game contents and plans to add more content such as predicting stock price, e-sports and sports matches.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

