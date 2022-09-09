HAPI (HAPI) 1-Day Volume Hits $984,982.00

HAPI (HAPI) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, HAPI has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. HAPI has a market cap of $20.32 million and $984,982.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $35.67 or 0.00083053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HAPI

HAPI is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 600,463 coins and its circulating supply is 569,650 coins. HAPI’s official website is www.hapi.one. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one.

HAPI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved.With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering.With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

