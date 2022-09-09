Haven Protocol (XHV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.57 Million

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.57 million and $124,601.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00002571 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,224.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,711.43 or 0.08063451 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00181861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00023704 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.70 or 0.00285996 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.56 or 0.00732943 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.77 or 0.00634984 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001039 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,539,590 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD.Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

