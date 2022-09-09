HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Increased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,485 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.13% of HCA Healthcare worth $97,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,582 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 240,390.6% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,043,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after buying an additional 925,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $81,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 2.2 %

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.95. The stock had a trading volume of 33,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,326. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.04. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.71.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.