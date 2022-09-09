Head to Head Review: W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) and Chubb (NYSE:CB)

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) and Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.1% of W. R. Berkley shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Chubb shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of W. R. Berkley shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Chubb shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares W. R. Berkley and Chubb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Berkley 12.71% 17.26% 3.59% Chubb 17.36% 10.97% 3.15%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Berkley 0 2 9 0 2.82 Chubb 0 2 8 1 2.91

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for W. R. Berkley and Chubb, as provided by MarketBeat.

W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus target price of $72.27, suggesting a potential upside of 6.47%. Chubb has a consensus target price of $230.83, suggesting a potential upside of 18.10%. Given Chubb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chubb is more favorable than W. R. Berkley.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares W. R. Berkley and Chubb’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Berkley $9.46 billion 1.90 $1.02 billion $4.75 14.28 Chubb $39.80 billion 2.05 $8.54 billion $16.58 11.79

Chubb has higher revenue and earnings than W. R. Berkley. Chubb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. R. Berkley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

W. R. Berkley pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Chubb pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. W. R. Berkley pays out 8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chubb pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. W. R. Berkley has raised its dividend for 22 consecutive years and Chubb has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years. Chubb is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

W. R. Berkley has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chubb has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chubb beats W. R. Berkley on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines. It also provides workers' compensation insurance products; accident and health insurance and reinsurance products; insurance for commercial risks; specialty environmental products for contractors, consultants, and property owners and facilities operators; specialized insurance coverages for fine arts and jewelry exposures; umbrella and excess liability coverage products; and liquor liability and inland marine coverage for small to medium-sized insureds. In addition, this segment offers directors and officers, and surety risk products, as well as products for technology, and life sciences and travel industries; cyber risk solutions; casualty, group life, and crime and fidelity related insurance products; personal lines insurance solutions, including home, condo/co-op, auto, and collectibles; automobile, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, and employment practices liability, as well as incidental medical insurance products; and at-risk and alternative risk insurance program management services. The Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance on a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment provides affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services. The company's North America Agricultural Insurance segment offers multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, and commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment provides coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty; specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk; and group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines for corporations, middle markets, and small customers through retail brokers, agents, and other channels. The company's Global Reinsurance segment offers traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment provides protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company markets its products primarily through insurance and reinsurance brokers. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016. Chubb Limited was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

