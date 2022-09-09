Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.28

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 1280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.
Separately, Barclays cut Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.
The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87.
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.
