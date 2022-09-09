Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.28

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 1280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays cut Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Hellenic Telecommunications Organization alerts:

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Cuts Dividend

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2451 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 4.46%.

(Get Rating)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.