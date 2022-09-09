Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.87

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 174336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €64.00 ($65.31) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €50.00 ($51.02) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

