Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Shares Sold by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA decreased its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 434,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,828 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 2,807,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,797 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,035,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,335,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 403.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,023,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 819,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCIC opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on the industrial technology and infrastructure sectors.

