Hershey Trust Co. Sells 15,202 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Hershey Trust Co. decreased its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,202 shares during the period. DoorDash comprises 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in DoorDash by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,101,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,477,000 after purchasing an additional 895,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,252,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,733,000 after purchasing an additional 791,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of DASH traded up $5.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.59. 161,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,692,219. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 1.24. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average is $80.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,956,371.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 787,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $1,049,556.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,673,908.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,956,371.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 787,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,187,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,034 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,412. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

