Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Shares of Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 70000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Highland Copper Trading Down 6.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$51.55 million and a P/E ratio of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.61, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a current ratio of 12.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12.

About Highland Copper

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. It owns the Copperwood copper project; and the White Pine copper project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

