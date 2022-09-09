HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Gap Down to $17.11

Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.11, but opened at $16.66. HilleVax shares last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 29 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

HilleVax Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 25.54, a current ratio of 25.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.80.

Institutional Trading of HilleVax

HilleVax ( NASDAQ:HLVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($10.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.68) by ($6.38). On average, sell-side analysts predict that HilleVax, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,493,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,614,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,037,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,351,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in HilleVax in the second quarter worth $1,794,000.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also

