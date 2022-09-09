HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Gap Down to $17.11

Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVXGet Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.11, but opened at $16.66. HilleVax shares last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 29 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

HilleVax Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 25.54, a current ratio of 25.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.80.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($10.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.68) by ($6.38). On average, sell-side analysts predict that HilleVax, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HilleVax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,493,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,614,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,037,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,351,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in HilleVax in the second quarter worth $1,794,000.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also

