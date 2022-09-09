Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) vs. Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Critical Comparison

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Finward Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A Finward Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Finward Bancorp has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.43%. Given Finward Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Finward Bancorp is more favorable than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

14.5% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 21.46% 9.15% 0.85% Finward Bancorp 18.35% 9.21% 0.75%

Dividends

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Finward Bancorp pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Finward Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $22.71 million 2.88 $4.87 million $1.40 13.80 Finward Bancorp $66.60 million 2.38 $14.96 million $3.53 10.48

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana. Finward Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; equity lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. As of August 25, 2021, it operated seven full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning services, guardianships, land trusts, profit sharing and 401(k) retirement plans, IRA and Keogh accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. As of March 2, 2022, the company operated through 30 locations in Lake and Porter counties in Northwest Indiana and South Chicagoland. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

